1/1
Leslie Jo Bentley
1934 - 2020
Leslie Jo Bentley age 86 of Winder, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She was a faithful member of The Winder First United Methodist Church, where she taught The Seekers Sunday School Class for many years and was a member of The W Y Smith Sunday School Class. Jo earned her Master's Degree in Educational Administration from The University of Georgia and retired from The Gwinnett County School System after 28 years of service as an administrator, including the positions of Curriculum Director, Assistant Superintendent in Charge of Instruction and Pupil Personnel Director . She was an active part of her community and was a member of several clubs over the years, including The Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, The Gwinnett County Retired Teachers Association, The United Methodist Women's Club, The Winder Garden Club and Friends of The Georgia Botanical Gardens.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Kathleen Smith Knight and her brother, Jack Knight. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Dewey Bentley of Winder; her son, Mike Bentley (Chance) of Winder and two grandchildren, Leslie Jordan Cooke (Sean) of Tucker and Mallory Paige Still (Andrew) of Winder.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Safety of Mr. Bentley a private service will be held for Mrs. Bentley. In lieu of flower's donations may be made to The Leslie Jo Bentley Scholarship Fund at The Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 N. Broad St, Winder, GA 30680.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 3, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Smith Memory Chapel, Inc.
