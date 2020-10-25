1/
Lester Lee Arganbright
1951 - 2020
Mr. Lester Lee Arganbright, 69, of Bowman, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Arganbright was born in Mason City, Iowa, son of the late Donald Lee Arganbright and Patricia Ann Watts Arganbright. He worked in heating and air conditioning all of his life, mostly at St. Mary's and Athens Regional Hospitals. "Paw", as he was known to his family, enjoyed camping, fishing, and visiting any state parks.

Survivors include his children: Chad (Amanda) Arganbright, Daniel (Brandy) Arganbright, and Melissa Arganbright Smith; siblings: Lee Arganbright, Bill Arganbright, and Rocky Bunting; grandchildren: Courtney Arganbright, Kelsey Major, Destiny Arganbright, Emily Arganbright, Caitlin Arganbright, and Bryson Arganbright; and great-grandchildren: Oakland Harris, Weston Campbell, and Hudson Major.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
