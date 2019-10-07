|
1927 - 2019 Letitia W. Colglazier, 92, of Athens, passed away Saturday, October 5. 2019.
Born in Dallas, Texas, Ms. Colglazier was the daughter of the late Fred and Lola McHam Wimberly. She was a charter member of the Athens Music Teachers Association and a member of the American Guild of Organists. Ms. Colglazier played piano and organ at various Athens churches and senior living facilities and was a Mary Kay consultant for over 40 years.
Survivors include children, Kathy Lindsay of Tallahassee, Florida, Raymond E. Colglazier III of Saint Simons Island and Fred Colglazier of Winterville; and grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson and Christopher Lindsay.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, October 10 at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019