Lillian Eloise Whitehead
1939 - 2020
Lillian Eloise Whitehead, 81, loving Wife and Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and loyal Georgia Bulldog Fan went home to be with her Lord on August 17, 2020. Born in Jackson County, GA, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Mary Agnes Cowart (Smith). She was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Leon Whitehead. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Bobby Cowart, Gene Cowart, Louise Whitehead, Ruby Scogins, Lois Booth and Faye Horne. Eloise was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church. She loved cheering on her Georgia Bulldogs, flowers, taking care of her garden, and taking care of her precious pets.

Funeral services were Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lord & Stephens, EAST with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment was at Mars Hill Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers were Andrew Whitehead, Jessica Whitehead, Christopher Glenn, Jacob Odom, Rachael Glenn, Austin Odom, and Eric Keith. Honorary Pallbearers are Kyle Odom, Jennifer Whitehead, Meredith Fowler, Jessica D. Whitehead, T.J. Fowler.

Survivors include her husband, James Leon Whitehead; sisters, Velma Cowart, Naomi Casey, Cora Crockett; brothers, Roy Cowart, Charles Cowart, Benny Cowart; sister-in-law Joann Keith (Thad) children, James Whitehead (Cathy), Teresa Whitehead Glenn (Andy), Richard Whitehead (Debbie) and Wanda Whitehead Odom, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews, and her precious pet cat Rainbow.

The family received friends Wednesday August 19, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcome. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Eloise's caregiver, Phyllis Hudgins.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
