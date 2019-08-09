Home

Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Siloam Missionary Baptist Church
Union Point, GA
Lillie Mae Harris


1929 - 2019
Lillie Mae Harris Obituary
1929 - 2019 Lillie Mae Harris 89, of Union Point Georgia entered eternal rest on August 4, 2019. Survivors include children Gwendolyn Harris, William "Billy Boy" Harris, Edwin "Moot" Curry & Willie Curry; siblings: Willie Curry, John Wesley Curry and Geraldine Callaway; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Siloam Missionary Baptist Church, Union Point, Ga. with Rev. Joseph Hurley officiating and interment in the Church Cemetery. Watts, Union Point in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
