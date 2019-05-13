Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Marie Jones


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillie Marie Jones Obituary
Lillie Marie Jones, age 61, of Athens, GA passed May 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 59 North Main Street, Watkinsville, GA with interment in Tignall Cemetery, Watkinsville, GA.

Viewing, Tuesday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her husband, Jessie Jones; son, Justin Jones; three siblings, Jim H. (Betty) Willoughby, Walter Willoughby and Rogers (Helen) Willoughby.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now