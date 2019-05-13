|
Lillie Marie Jones, age 61, of Athens, GA passed May 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 59 North Main Street, Watkinsville, GA with interment in Tignall Cemetery, Watkinsville, GA.
Viewing, Tuesday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her husband, Jessie Jones; son, Justin Jones; three siblings, Jim H. (Betty) Willoughby, Walter Willoughby and Rogers (Helen) Willoughby.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2019