Mr. Lincoln Houghton Bounds, 67, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.



Mr. Bounds was born in Athens but had lived in Washington all of his life. He was the son of the late Osborne M. Bounds, Jr. and Barbara Dean Bounds, and was the widower of Cindy Russell Bounds, who passed away in 2018. He graduated from Washington-Wilkes High School in 1970, and graduated with honors from the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Animal Science. He was a farmer, having specialized in both beef cattle and forestry and was a member of Young Farmers and of the Wilkes County Cattleman's Association.



He is survived by one daughter, Bonnie E. Bound,. of Bryan, TX, and by his son, John O. Bounds, and wife Victoria, of Washington.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Hopkins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Madden officiating.



Visitation will be from 6-8p.m. Friday evening, August 7, 2020, at the Hopkins Funeral Home Chapel.



Everyone will be expected to wear masks and practice social distancing at both the visitation and at the funeral service. Thank you for your cooperation.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Wills Memorial Hospital Foundation, 120 Gordon St., Washington, GA 30673.



