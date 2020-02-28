Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
1931 Old West Broad St
Sister Linda Ann "L" Smith


1958 - 2020
Sister Linda Ann "L" Smith Obituary
1958 - 2020 Linda Ann "Sister L" Smith, age 61, of Athens, GA passed February 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1931 Old West Broad St, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: one son, Robert Smith; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four siblings, Charlie Thomas, Robert Thomas, Clara( Rosevelt) Gartrell and Loretta Griffeth; two aunts, Mary Agnes Camp and Mary Muckle; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
