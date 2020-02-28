|
|
1958 - 2020 Linda Ann "Sister L" Smith, age 61, of Athens, GA passed February 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1931 Old West Broad St, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: one son, Robert Smith; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four siblings, Charlie Thomas, Robert Thomas, Clara( Rosevelt) Gartrell and Loretta Griffeth; two aunts, Mary Agnes Camp and Mary Muckle; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020