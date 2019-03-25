Home

Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
(706) 543-8213
Linda Ann Thomas Taylor


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Ann Thomas Taylor Obituary
Linda Taylor was born on August 1, 1956 in Athens, Georgia to the late Mr. James and Mattie Mae Thomas. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by three brothers Benny Thomas Sr, Roy Lee Thomas Sr, Roger Lee Thomas Sr, two sisters Janice Sims and Dianne Thomas, one nephew Benny Thomas Jr., and niece Jessica Thomas.

Linda Taylor leaves to cherish her memories to her loving dedicated husband of 31 years Johnny Taylor of Athens GA, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Taylor was a longtime faithful member of the kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness.

Family visitation will be March 26, 2019 at Mack & Payne Funeral Home from 10 am to 12 pm and visitation for friends, general public 12 pm to 7pm.

Body will lie in state at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness 1005 Oglethorpe Ave. Athens, GA. 12pm. Service will start at 1pm.

Timmy Roberts, officiating
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
