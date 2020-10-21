Linda Louise Bishop Ivey, 72, a lifelong resident of Bogart, Georgia passed away on October 19, 2020. Born November 26, 1947 in Athens, Georgia to the late Julius Bishop and Dorothy Prickett Bishop, she was the third of four daughters.
After high school she spent a year at Sullins College in Bristol, VA before returning to Athens to study Home Economics at UGA where she met her husband, Marion Ivey. Linda worked briefly in a friends flower shop and as an administrative assistant to the Pastor of Beech Haven Baptist Church before becoming a full time mom after the birth of their first child in 1974, which she considered to be God's greatest calling in her life. During her time at Beech Haven, she was a children's Sunday School teacher, Women's Ministry Director, organized and managed children's summer camps and Bible Schools and went on several mission trips before transitioning to Prince Avenue Baptist Church in 2012.
Linda always had an interest in gardening and in the late 1970's she founded and was the first president of the Classic City Gardeners which continues today. One of her favorite activities growing up was learning to sew which she put to use making many of her own clothes and won a local Singer Sewing Machine dress-making contest at age 11. In 1988 Linda started her own business from home, Ivey Interiors, where she helped clients with interior design projects and made many window treatments for both homes and businesses for 26 years, retiring with her husband in 2014.
Second only to having a personal and saving relationship with God through Jesus Christ, the most enriching and satisfying gift of her life has been the family she was blessed with and to whom she was such a great blessing. She was the consummate Proverbs 31 woman.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brother in law, Bob Mann.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Marion Ivey; children, Holly Ivey Hedges (Brian), Melissa Ivey Smith (Joshua), David Benjamin Ivey (Cindy); six grandchildren, Stephen Hedges, Matthew Hedges, Susannah Hedges, Bethany Ivey, Abby Hedges, Addie Grace Ivey; sisters, Betty Mann, Barbara Bowie (Ron), Miriam Richards (Bob).
A public graveside service will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Mary's Highland Hills Memory Care.
