Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Nunnally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ellen Nunnally


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Ellen Nunnally Obituary
1949 - 2019 Linda Ellen Nunnally of Winterville, Ga passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with her loving husband, Bill Nunnally, by her side. She is survived by her husband; daughters, Susan Nunnally and Kathy Nixon; daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay (Geoff) Ewan; brother, Mike Seagraves; and sister, Amanda Payne. sister-in-law, Sally (Jim) Hoover; sister-in-law, Ann (James) Bradley; two grandchildren; a nephew and several nieces; and her black lab, Jack.

Linda spent her career working as the Investigative Assistant (aka: The Boss) for the GBI Athens Office. There she helped raise some of the best Agents in the State. Linda loved fiercely and deeply. She never shied away from explaining the proper way to get things done. You could always find her preparing some sort of package for one of her many "children" and she was always wearing Dawg colors. She will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, Mimi, and friend.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lord and Stephens - East is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now