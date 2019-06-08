|
Linda Mays, age 80, formerly of Athens, GA, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Concord, CA. Linda was the epitome of southern grace and charm and lived her life serving others.
Linda was the daughter of the late Charles and Gladys English and was preceded in death by her brother, Allen, and sister, Joan Crawford. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dr. Allen Mays and grandson, Madison Mays.
Linda is survived by her husband, Capt. Glenn Mays, and her daughter, Kelly, and son-in-law Dr. Bret Annoni. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tabitha Mays, Peyton Annoni, and Eli Annoni, and her nephew Dr. Mark Crawford.
Linda maintained an eternal perspective on life and looked forward to reuniting with loved ones in heaven and being with her Savior. She continued witnessing for Christ to caregivers and family, especially during her illness. Her joy in the Lord was evident to all those around her.
A memorial service will be held at NorthCreek Church in Walnut Creek, CA on Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 AM and interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 8 to June 9, 2019