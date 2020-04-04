|
1952 - 2020 Linda Fay Minish Turner of Hull, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on March 21,2020 in her home of natural causes.
Linda is survived by, the love of her life (14yrs.), J.W. Seagraves of Hull, Ga.; one son, James Henry Looney & Lisa Renee Looney of Savannah, Ga.;Two granddaughters,Phillip & Casey Allison Hightower of California and Dusty & Jennifer Dawn King of Savannah;Two sisters, Barbara Lynn Turner Witcher & Richard Witcher of Athens, Georgia and Gloria Jean Campbell of Deland, Florida; Three nieces & 2 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ila Mae Webster Turner & Richard Turner, both of Rockingham, NC. and her sister, Patrica Ann Turner of Nicholson. She loved to sew, read and do word search books.
She is greatly loved and will be missed.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 4, 2020