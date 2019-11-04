|
1950 - 2019 Linda Jean Cart, 69, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 1, 2019. Her graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel.
Linda was born September 5, 1950 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ruben F. Cart and Elizabeth Britton Cart. Linda was a graduate of St. Andrews High School and MUSC School of Allied Health Sciences. Prior to her retirement she was an administrative assistant with University of Georgia Health Center. Linda was a former member of the Athens Symphony Chorus.
She is survived by her two cousins, Terry Stanley (Linda) and Thomas Stanley (Miriam) both of Charleston, SC.
Memorials may be made to Athens Symphony, Inc. P.O. Box 5244.Athens, GA 30604.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019