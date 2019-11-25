|
1953 - 2019 Linda K. May, 66, wife of Daniel L. May, died Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late James and Ophelia McCannon Compton. Linda retired from the Athens Clarke County School System and was a member of New Life Apostolic Church. Survivors include her sons: Alfred May and John May; siblings: Jimmy Compton, Jackie Coile and Barbara Fields and three grandchildren: Daniel May, Brianna May and Jamie May. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:00PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. Interment will follow at Winterville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 prior to the service. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST , 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019