1/1
Linda Lou Ohmart
1946 - 2020
Linda Lou Ohmart, 74, of Atlanta, Ga passed away on September 1, 2020 after a courageous six year battle with lung cancer. Born in El Paso, Tx. and raised in Piper City, Ill, she was the oldest of five children. She remained close to her brothers until the time of her death. Linda visited her aunt and uncle in Atlanta, Ga in 1964, fell in love and never left. She moved to Athens, Ga with her young family in 1977, starting a successful woman's apparel business, Front Page Fashions, located in Beechwood Shopping Center. For more than 16 years she hosted countless clients. Linda returned to Atlanta where she worked for the Olympics in 1996. She married again and welcomed two daughters in law and seven grandchildren into the world over the ensuing decades. She was the consummate hostess and loved to throw festive family lunches and dinners. She had an outfit for every occasion, replete with fabulous jewelry and accessories. She was a thoughtful and loving mother (and mother in law), grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, sister, daughter and friend.She is survived by three sons, Ron Yabroudy (Erin), Danny Yabroudy and Matt Yabroudy (Kathleen), grandchildren, Olivia, Pinky, Thomas, Lucy, Caroline, Charlotte, and Elizabeth and three brothers. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
