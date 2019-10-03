|
1945 - 2019 Linda Marie Coley, age 74, of Dallas, Georgia passed away on Monday September 30, 2019. Linda was born April 19, 1945 in Sylvester, Georgia to Hazel Coley and Leonard Earl Coley.
Linda is survived by; sister Barbara Coley and special friends - Jimmy and Lisa Smith, Phillip and Jaron Smith, and Roberta Smith. Linda was preceded in death by father Leonard Earl Coley and mother Hazel Coley.
Linda was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Athens. She was a retired Teacher from Clarke County School System and had taught math at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens. While at Cedar Shoals, Linda influenced many of students, not only through math, but also as the Teacher Advisor for the Student Council. She was the Past President of the ADK Fidelius NU Society and had been recognized as a top educator with the Who's Who of American Educators. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed reading, gardening, singing but nothing compared to the love she had for dogs - Bambi, Joey, and Happy.
A chapel service for Linda will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152 with Pastor David Jones officiating. A burial will occur at Pineridge Memorial Park, 2950 North Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to American Indian College Fund, collegefund.org; and Atlanta Humane Society, atlantahumane.org.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 3, 2019