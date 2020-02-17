|
1960 - 2020 Dr. Linda Miriam Lord, 59, stepped into Heaven on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Linda was born November 6, 1960 in Athens, the daughter of Dr. Charles B. Lord and Peggy Murry Lord.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Dr. Columbus Boley and Lunice Lord and her maternal grandparents, Paul and Azalee Murry.
Linda was born and raised in Athens. She was active with UGA and New Prospect United Methodist Church. She received three degrees from UGA including a Doctorate of Education. Linda was an educator and loved teaching. Her love for her parents was unmeasurable. She has been their caregiver for several years. Linda trusted the Lord at an early age, and He has lead her through many trials in this life.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Tim Lord of Jacksonville, FL; and a nephew, Benjamin Lord; several other extended family and friends.
A visitation and celebration of Linda's life will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Pastors Crist Camden and Tom Atkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Prospect United Methodist Church, 334 Prospect Church Rd., Athens, GA 30607.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020