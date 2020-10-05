Linda Rice Lee passed away on October 3, 2020 from a recurrence of cancer. Born originally in Memphis, Tennessee, but living most of her life in Georgia, she was a devoted friend, Christian servant, single mom, and breast cancer survivor. She was a retiree from the University of Georgia, a faithful member of Sixes United Methodist Church, and loved reading, spending time with friends and family, eating out and teaching the Bible.Linda will be greatly missed by her friends and family, especially her two daughters, Holly (David) Crowe and Jenny (Joel) Wingard, and two grandchildren - Emma and Davis Crowe. She is preceded in death by her husband, James C. Lee; her parents, Frank and Bettie Godwin; and her sister, Nancy Drotts.There will be no memorial service but friends and family are welcome to stop by the South Canton Funeral Home October 6th from 2-5 p.m. for a socially-distanced visitation.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Loran Smith Cancer Center in Athens, Georgia.