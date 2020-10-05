1/
Linda R. Lee
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Rice Lee passed away on October 3, 2020 from a recurrence of cancer. Born originally in Memphis, Tennessee, but living most of her life in Georgia, she was a devoted friend, Christian servant, single mom, and breast cancer survivor. She was a retiree from the University of Georgia, a faithful member of Sixes United Methodist Church, and loved reading, spending time with friends and family, eating out and teaching the Bible.

Linda will be greatly missed by her friends and family, especially her two daughters, Holly (David) Crowe and Jenny (Joel) Wingard, and two grandchildren - Emma and Davis Crowe. She is preceded in death by her husband, James C. Lee; her parents, Frank and Bettie Godwin; and her sister, Nancy Drotts.

There will be no memorial service but friends and family are welcome to stop by the South Canton Funeral Home October 6th from 2-5 p.m. for a socially-distanced visitation.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Loran Smith Cancer Center in Athens, Georgia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
South Canton Funeral Home
3147 Marietta Highway
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 479-3377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved