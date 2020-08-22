Linda Silva Perry, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.Born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, she was a daughter of the late Fred Silva and Josie Sandavol Silva. Mrs. Perry was a longtime educator and principal prior to retiring from Power Building Products after 20 years of employment. She enjoyed reading, listening to music and spending time with her beloved family. Mrs. Perry was a member of the House of Refuge in Beaufort, South Carolina and will be remembered for being a strong, faithful prayer warrior. She was an active member of New Life Apostolic Church in Watkinsville where she served with the Senior Saints and the Servants Heart Ministry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey Ray Perry, Sr.; daughter, Rose Marie Perry; grandson, Joshua Ryan Tiger and three siblings, Virginia, Carl and Freddie.Survivors include her children, JR Perry (Becky) and Nancy Perry Clark; twelve grandchildren, Tricia, Rachel (Xavier), Dianna, Anthony, John (Sandrika), Wesley (Christa), Joshua, Jeremiah (Ty), Lydia, Shyenne, Kyle and Brent; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Silva (Joann) and two sisters-in-law, Teresa and Pat.The family will receive friends Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 and for the safety of Mrs. Perry's family and all attendants, please wear a mask. Funeral services will be private.Flowers are accepted.Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.