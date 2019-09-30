|
|
1951 - 2019 Linda Thomas Bond, 68, died Monday, September 30, 2019. Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Harold R. Thomas and Ernestine Birdsong Thomas and sister to the late Walter Harold "Buck" Thomas. Linda was a 1969 graduate of Oconee County High School and an administrative assistant for C & M Mechanical. Linda adored and loved her family and truly had a servants heart. Survivors include her son and daughter in law: Jesse and Jennifer Bond of Bogart: sister and brother in law: Kay and Bernard Garrett of Bogart: grandchildren: Garrett Bond, Emmaleigh Bond and Kaleigh Bond and nephews and niece: Allen, Simon and Eli Garrett and Katie McClure. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Rev. Rob Bray officiating. Interment will follow at Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328, American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or , 250 Williams St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303 . Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019