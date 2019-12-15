Home

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Hull Baptist Church
1922 - 2019
Lloyd D. Carter Obituary
1922 - 2019 Lloyd D. Carter, 97, husband of the late Beatrice Carter Carter, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Auburn, GA he was the son of the late Thomas Mackey Carter and Ella Isabella Willard Carter and was also preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters. Lloyd was a Veteran of US Army during WWII. During his service he received the Purple Heart for being wounded during D-Day as he was a part of the first wave onto Omaha Beach. He retired from Brack Rowe/University Chevrolet after 47 years as an automotive painter. Mr. Carter was a member of Hull Baptist Church where he was very active having served as a deacon and on various committees. He loved serving his Lord any way he could. He loved gardening, growing things and reading his bible. He is greatly loved by his family, church family, friends and will be truly missed.

Survivors include three children: Carol (Gerald) Lester, Kathy (Michael) Timm and Lloyd "Chip" Carter, Jr.; sister: Opal Griffin; brother in law: Gene and Bonnie Carter; grandchildren: Josh, Charles, Clayton and Jennifer; seven great grandchildren and a large number of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2PM at Hull Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to his two care takers, Cathy Barr and Celina Williams for the care given to Lloyd.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
