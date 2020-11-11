Lloyd Dunbar Johnson, age 82, of Athens, GA passed November 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Wednesday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: children, Sharon (Stanley) Gilmore, Kathy Johnson, Carla (Jeffrey) Barnett, Quinton (Nikki) Johnson and Nicole Johnson; grandchildren, Mandreca Griffeth, Emma Barnett, Shavay Williams, Sade Wise, Dajah Johnson, Quinndarious Johnson, Xavier Barnett, Amya Sherrer, Mesyah Martin, Derionna Martin and Reign Martin; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Floyd (Sara Frances) Johnson and Lorenzo (L.E.) Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
