Lloyd Dunbar Johnson
1938 - 2020
Lloyd Dunbar Johnson, age 82, of Athens, GA passed November 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Wednesday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: children, Sharon (Stanley) Gilmore, Kathy Johnson, Carla (Jeffrey) Barnett, Quinton (Nikki) Johnson and Nicole Johnson; grandchildren, Mandreca Griffeth, Emma Barnett, Shavay Williams, Sade Wise, Dajah Johnson, Quinndarious Johnson, Xavier Barnett, Amya Sherrer, Mesyah Martin, Derionna Martin and Reign Martin; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Floyd (Sara Frances) Johnson and Lorenzo (L.E.) Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
I will miss you Uncle you will always be in my heart your twin niece Andrea wise
Andrea wise
Family
November 10, 2020
I REMBER LLOYD AND FLOYD FROM THE DAYS AT THE OLD HARLEM THEATER. THEY WERE REALLY GREAT PEOPLE.IN FACT ALL THE JOHNSON BROTHERS WERE ALRIGHT.MAY THE LORD OUR FATHER BLESS THIS FAMILY GREATLY DURING THIS SAD TIME
Edward Griffeth
Acquaintance
