Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587

Lloyd Malcolm "Mack" Culberton


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Malcolm "Mack" Culberton Obituary
1942 - 2020 Lloyd Malcolm Culbertson, 78, husband 52 years to Lynda Ann Culbertson, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Born in Oglethorpe, GA he was the son of the late Lloyd Dean Culbertson and Gladys Vera Trusty Culbertson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael G. Culbertson. Mack served in the US Navy and retired as a pipefitter and boiler operator/mechanic from Richard B. Russell Ag Center and the Navy Supply School in Athens. He attended East Athens Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with Lynda, having visited all but one state. His family was most important in his life and being able to spend time with them.

Survivors include his wife Lynda; children: Dana (Kevin) Peneguy of Winterville, Wesley (Tracy) Culbertson of Winterville, Kim (Kevin) Smith of Winterville and Lisa (Rodney) Wilson of Winterville; ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren and special aunts, Norma Jean Adams and Donna Dell Trusty and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3PM at East Athens Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the funeral home. At the request of Mack Culbertson, everyone is to attend the visitation and service as you are. Burial will be held at Carter Family Cemetery in Winterville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ESP, or .

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -