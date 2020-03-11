|
1942 - 2020 Lloyd Malcolm Culbertson, 78, husband 52 years to Lynda Ann Culbertson, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Born in Oglethorpe, GA he was the son of the late Lloyd Dean Culbertson and Gladys Vera Trusty Culbertson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael G. Culbertson. Mack served in the US Navy and retired as a pipefitter and boiler operator/mechanic from Richard B. Russell Ag Center and the Navy Supply School in Athens. He attended East Athens Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with Lynda, having visited all but one state. His family was most important in his life and being able to spend time with them.
Survivors include his wife Lynda; children: Dana (Kevin) Peneguy of Winterville, Wesley (Tracy) Culbertson of Winterville, Kim (Kevin) Smith of Winterville and Lisa (Rodney) Wilson of Winterville; ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren and special aunts, Norma Jean Adams and Donna Dell Trusty and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3PM at East Athens Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the funeral home. At the request of Mack Culbertson, everyone is to attend the visitation and service as you are. Burial will be held at Carter Family Cemetery in Winterville.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ESP, or .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020