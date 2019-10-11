|
1943 - 2019 Mr. Lloyd Willis Goolsby, age 75, of Athens, Georgia passed on October 7, 2019.
Survivors include wife, Sandra Goolsby; sons, Victor Freeman, Jamie Thrasher, Arlo Pittman; daughter, Tonia Pittman; brothers, Stanley Goolsby, Cleveland Goolsby; sisters, Gloria Little, Maude Mattox ; 10 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 12:00 - 7: 00, with family visitation from 3:00 - 5:00 on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019