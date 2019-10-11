Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Goolsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Willis Goolsby


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Willis Goolsby Obituary
1943 - 2019 Mr. Lloyd Willis Goolsby, age 75, of Athens, Georgia passed on October 7, 2019.

Survivors include wife, Sandra Goolsby; sons, Victor Freeman, Jamie Thrasher, Arlo Pittman; daughter, Tonia Pittman; brothers, Stanley Goolsby, Cleveland Goolsby; sisters, Gloria Little, Maude Mattox ; 10 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 12:00 - 7: 00, with family visitation from 3:00 - 5:00 on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now