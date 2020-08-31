Dr. Lois Cummings, Co-Founder with her husband, Dr. Buhl Cummings, of Athens Christian School, went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020, at the age of 89. Dr. Cummings was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Tyson, and sister, Ruth Turner of Lima, Ohio. She is survived by her oldest sister, Kathryn Smith of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Her children, Tim, Susan, and Steve, all serve at Athens Christian School; Dr. Cummings was also blessed with 11 grandchildren (all part of Athens Christian School) and 6 great-grandchildren.
Lois Marjorie Tyson Cummings was born on April 18, 1931, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She attended a one-room school for her first eight years of education and graduated from Beaver Falls High School. She then enrolled at Bob Jones University, where she was awarded a certificate in Christian education. After spending a year in northern Vermont as a rural Bible teacher under the New England Fellowship of Evangelicals, she returned to college to finish her education receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Geneva College. On June 25, 1955, Lois became the bride of Buhl Cummings of Scottdale, Pennsylvania. Together, they went to Korea as short-term missionaries in October, 1956, and served as educational missionaries at the Korean Bible College. They returned to Athens, Georgia, in 1957, to start a family and spend the next 64 years ministering in the Lord's service. Lois was by the side of her husband, Buhl, as they started several ministries, the Athens Bible Book Store, the Athens Bible Mission, radio broadcast, Chapel Time, and the Christian Youth Crusade.
On April 18, 1969, Dr. Cummings' 38th birthday, an advertisement was placed in the Athens Banner Herald concerning the opening of Athens Christian School, which just completed its 51st year. The school began in rented facilities on Milledge Avenue, and in 1973, relocated to facilities on Highway 29, North. Here she served as Business Manager and Elementary Principal, completing her Masters in Elementary Education at the University of Georgia in 1973. Her passion of sharing the Good News of Christ continued as she spoke in the elementary school's chapel services, using Child Evangelism's Wordless Book to bring many into the Kingdom. In 1989, both Buhl and Lois completed their Doctorates in Educational Leadership at Pensacola Christian College, and Dr. Lois was also awarded Alum of the Year in 2004, on her 50th anniversary of graduating from Geneva College. Both she and Dr. Buhl Cummings were awarded lifetime achievement education leadership awards upon their retirement in 2013.
Visitation will be held on Monday evening, 6:00-10:00 PM, in Founders Hall on the campus of Athens Christian School. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park, with Dr. Stewart Simms presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in Dr. Cummings' name be given to the Dr. Lois Cummings Memorial Fund. https://factsmgtadmin.com/give/appeal/OpG3TNNiB
