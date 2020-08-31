1/1
Dr. Lois Cummings
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Lois Cummings, Co-Founder with her husband, Dr. Buhl Cummings, of Athens Christian School, went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020, at the age of 89. Dr. Cummings was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Tyson, and sister, Ruth Turner of Lima, Ohio. She is survived by her oldest sister, Kathryn Smith of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Her children, Tim, Susan, and Steve, all serve at Athens Christian School; Dr. Cummings was also blessed with 11 grandchildren (all part of Athens Christian School) and 6 great-grandchildren.

Lois Marjorie Tyson Cummings was born on April 18, 1931, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She attended a one-room school for her first eight years of education and graduated from Beaver Falls High School. She then enrolled at Bob Jones University, where she was awarded a certificate in Christian education. After spending a year in northern Vermont as a rural Bible teacher under the New England Fellowship of Evangelicals, she returned to college to finish her education receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Geneva College. On June 25, 1955, Lois became the bride of Buhl Cummings of Scottdale, Pennsylvania. Together, they went to Korea as short-term missionaries in October, 1956, and served as educational missionaries at the Korean Bible College. They returned to Athens, Georgia, in 1957, to start a family and spend the next 64 years ministering in the Lord's service. Lois was by the side of her husband, Buhl, as they started several ministries, the Athens Bible Book Store, the Athens Bible Mission, radio broadcast, Chapel Time, and the Christian Youth Crusade.

On April 18, 1969, Dr. Cummings' 38th birthday, an advertisement was placed in the Athens Banner Herald concerning the opening of Athens Christian School, which just completed its 51st year. The school began in rented facilities on Milledge Avenue, and in 1973, relocated to facilities on Highway 29, North. Here she served as Business Manager and Elementary Principal, completing her Masters in Elementary Education at the University of Georgia in 1973. Her passion of sharing the Good News of Christ continued as she spoke in the elementary school's chapel services, using Child Evangelism's Wordless Book to bring many into the Kingdom. In 1989, both Buhl and Lois completed their Doctorates in Educational Leadership at Pensacola Christian College, and Dr. Lois was also awarded Alum of the Year in 2004, on her 50th anniversary of graduating from Geneva College. Both she and Dr. Buhl Cummings were awarded lifetime achievement education leadership awards upon their retirement in 2013.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening, 6:00-10:00 PM, in Founders Hall on the campus of Athens Christian School. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park, with Dr. Stewart Simms presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in Dr. Cummings' name be given to the Dr. Lois Cummings Memorial Fund. https://factsmgtadmin.com/give/appeal/OpG3TNNiB

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 10:00 PM
Founders Hall on the campus of Athens Christian School
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 30, 2020
Dear Dr. Buhl Cummings and family, please know that my sincere prayer is that God will cause you to feel His comfort and peace during this time. I believe she was a clear example of following God’s call on her life! God used her to allow me to follow my heart’s desire to teach young students and I’m deeply grateful for those years!
Ellen Godbee
Teacher
August 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved