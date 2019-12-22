Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Lois Denise Bradford


1967 - 2019
Lois Denise Bradford Obituary
1967 - 2019 Lois D. Bradford, 52, 0f Athens died December 17, 2019.

A viewing will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at the funeral home from 1-7PM.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Jones Funeral Chapel, Crawford. Interment in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Lexington.

Survivors include her father, Gus Bradford, daughters, Felisha Bradford and Kimberly Bradford; sisters, Mattie Bradford and Brenda Bradford; brothers, Gus Bradford, Jr., Daniel Bradford and Avery Bradford; 4 grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
