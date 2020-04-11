|
1925 - 2020 Lois G Epps, 94, wife of 74 years to the late William Raymond Epps, Sr., died April 8, 2020.
Born in Maysville, Ga, she was the daughter of the late Lam James Green and Bessie Smith Green. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Raymond Epps, Sr. and siblings; George, Tom & Rufus Green, Mattie Taylor, Polly Short, Zula Smith, Mary Sanders and Delia Green.
She was a member of New Covenant Worship Center and enjoyed taking care of her one and only true love of almost 74 years until he passed. She loved spending time with all of her family and doing what she could for them anytime she could!
Survivors include her children; Frances E Purcell (Skipper) & Willie Raymond Epps Jr. (Ray); six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Athens Memory Gardens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 11, 2020