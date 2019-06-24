Home

Lois Marie Morrison


1931 - 2019
Lois Marie Morrison Obituary
Lois Marie Morrison, 88, of Colbert, went home to be with Jesus Sunday, June 23, 2019. Marie was born to the late Herbert Ashley Shelton and Bertha Harper Shelton. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Kelly Morrison.

She is survived by her children, Kim W. Morrison, Dewey K. Morrison (Leslie), Edna Marie Morrison (Tommy), Kay Joyce Morrison, sisters, Marjorie Williams and Emma Dye, grandchildren, Tabitha Shannon Morrison, Hunter Payne, Logan Morrison, April Johnson, Josh Archer, Jason Archer, and Trace Cleghorne, and seven great grandchildren.

Marie was a member of Elder Road Baptist Church

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6-8 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East with Rev. Carlton Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019
