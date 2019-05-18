|
Loretta Smith - 71 of Carlton, GA. 30607, passed May 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. May 19, 2019 at Fork Bethel Baptist Church on Centerville Road in Lexington, GA. 30648 with interment at the church. Survivors include: her son Roderick(Stephanie) Smith, grandson E.J. Smith, two sisters Lula Mae Stevens and Betty Johnson, five brothers, Edward, Roger Michael, William, and Bobby Smith. Eberhart and Son Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 18, 2019