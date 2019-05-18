Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eberhart & Son Mortuary
131 King Street
Winder, GA 30680
(770) 867-9292
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Fork Bethel Baptist Church
Centerville Road
Lexington, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Smith


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta Smith Obituary
Loretta Smith - 71 of Carlton, GA. 30607, passed May 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. May 19, 2019 at Fork Bethel Baptist Church on Centerville Road in Lexington, GA. 30648 with interment at the church. Survivors include: her son Roderick(Stephanie) Smith, grandson E.J. Smith, two sisters Lula Mae Stevens and Betty Johnson, five brothers, Edward, Roger Michael, William, and Bobby Smith. Eberhart and Son Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now