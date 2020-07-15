1/1
Lottrell Mann Culbertson
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lottrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lottrell Mann Culbertson, 98, wife of the late Robert "Bob" James Culbertson, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Colbert, GA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Mann and Dena Sorrow Mann and sister the late Hoyt Lee Mann, Norman Jackson Mann, Ramie L. Mann, Carl G. Mann and Bobbie Jean Murray. Mrs. Culbertson retired from Angus Manufacturing and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include her son: Ed (Glenda) Culbertson of Colbert; daughter: Rachel Craven of Smyrna; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 until 12 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park at 1PM following the visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or St. Mary's Hospice House. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy., 98 E. Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 14, 2020
Thinking of yall in this difficult times and sending lots of love!
Tonya Wade
Friend
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved