Lottrell Mann Culbertson, 98, wife of the late Robert "Bob" James Culbertson, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Colbert, GA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Mann and Dena Sorrow Mann and sister the late Hoyt Lee Mann, Norman Jackson Mann, Ramie L. Mann, Carl G. Mann and Bobbie Jean Murray. Mrs. Culbertson retired from Angus Manufacturing and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include her son: Ed (Glenda) Culbertson of Colbert; daughter: Rachel Craven of Smyrna; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 until 12 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park at 1PM following the visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or St. Mary's Hospice House. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy., 98 E. Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com