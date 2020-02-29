Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
Athens, GA
Lou Belle Willis


1925 - 2020
Lou Belle Willis Obituary
1925 - 2020 Lou Belle Willis, 95 of Athens began her eternal journey Friday, February 21, 2020.

She leaves cherish memories to her daughter, Brenda Willis Morris; a nephew reared in the home, Marion Joe (Margaret) Willis; grandchildren, Vincent (Theola), Kimberly (Nicholas) and Raven; great-grandchildren, Kasen, Ayris and Isaiah; sister-in-law Pauline Willis and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 3PM, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church, Athens. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Saturday, February 29th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
