Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Lord and Stephens West Chapel
Louis Arnold Howell


Louis Arnold Howell Obituary
Louis Arnold Howell, 85, husband of Jeanette Rathburn Howell, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Iron City, GA, he was the son of the late John Aaron Howell and Ethel Alday Howell and was also preceded in death by his sister, Faye Howell Barber. Louis was a graduate of the University of Georgia in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering and retired from the US Soil Conservation Service as a Civil Engineer. He served in the US Navy and member of the Athens and Seminole County Chapter of the Masons. Survivors in addition to his wife include two children: Beth Howell Loyd of Bainbridge, GA and Bill Howell of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two siblings: Don Howell and Sandra Howell and one granddaughter, Laurie Loyd. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the . Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 27, 2019
