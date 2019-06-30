Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Timothy Baptist Church
380 Timothy Road
Athens, GA
Louis Edward Foster Jr.


1947 - 2019
Louis Edward Foster Jr. Obituary
Mr. Louis Edward Foster, Jr., age 71, of Watkinsville, GA passed June 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, July 1, 2019 at Timothy Baptist Church, 380 Timothy Road, Athens, GA with interment in Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY. Public viewing Sunday, 2-7 PM, and visitation with the family 2-3 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his wife, Diana Foster; children, Kelly (Wilbur) Williams, Gerald (Sonia) Foster and Allison Foster; one sister, Carolyn (Freddie) Mack; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 30, 2019
