1927 - 2019 Louis Ignacio Gaby passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 at age 92 in Orlando, Florida. He was born in Los Angeles, California to Julia Mendivil Gaby, Sonora, Mexico and Walter E. Gaby, Salt Lake City Utah. Louis was raised in Homestead, Florida and graduated Redlands High. He served in the US NAVY during WWII in Key West, Florida. He met his wife of 52 years, Grace Ygartua Gaby, in Homestead. He earned a B.S. from the University of Florida (1951) and a M.S. from Duke University (1952), both in Forestry. He began his career working for the Tennessee Valley Authority and then moved to Athens, Georgia to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Forest Services Division. He received numerous awards from both state and federal government for his research in wood products utilization. Louis was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity at the University of Florida. He was a Chapter Advisor for 30 years, and the Housing Corporation President for over 20 years, at the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity at the University of Georgia. In 1984, the fraternity named the chapter house after him to honor his distinguished service. A student scholarship for leadership was also endowed in his name. He was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, first at St. John's in Homestead and then at Emmanuel in Athens, Georgia, where he served on the vestry as Treasurer and was active in the Brotherhood of St. Andrew and other ministries. Later, at Saint Andrew's parish in Hartwell, Georgia, he added his voice to the choir, which he enjoyed very much. He attended services in Orlando at St. Michael's Episcopal Church. Louis was a talented and inventive wood worker. He enjoyed reading, fishing, music, cheering for the Bulldogs and tailgating with friends. He was as kind and gracious a person as you could ever hope to meet and was known for his playful sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his wife, Grace. He is survived by his sister Margaret; brother Donald; sons Lee and Bill, daughter Julie and their spouses; grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and friends who he considered family. He will be missed by all. Services will be held at 11:00 a. m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Emmanuel Episcopal in Athens, Georgia. Reception to follow at Lindsey's Culinary Market, 520 N. Thomas Street, Athens. Please RSVP for the reception to Julie Gaby at [email protected] 407-489-7534. In lieu of flowers, a gift in his name can be sent to the Phi Kappa Tau Foundation, Beta XI Chapter Educational Fund Louis I Gaby Fund.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019