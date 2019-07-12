|
|
Louis Sylvester Lindsay 1936 - 2019 Mr. Louis Sylvester Lindsay, age 83, of Athens, GA passed on July 4, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian Goddard; sons, Arnold Lindsay, Anthony Salter; daughters, Michelle Lindsay Johnson, Violet Lindsay, Cortekia Lindsay Hardy; sisters, Alice Williams, Amanda Carter, Sharon Williams, Celestine Hutley and a host of grand children; great-grand children; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 12, 2019