Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Moons Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Moons Grove Baptist Church
Louise Carithers Maddox


1934 - 2019
Louise Carithers Maddox Obituary
Louise Carithers Maddox, 84 of Colbert, passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Cleo & Kate Alline Carithers. She worked at Westclock General Times for 45 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Moons Grove Baptist Church and served in many roles there. She was the director of WMU for the Sarepta Associations for decades. Mrs. Maddox after retirement worked with International Friends at Beechhaven Baptist and spent a lot of time with her great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sister, Peggy Carithers; brother, Aldine Carithers.

Funeral services are Tuesday July 2, 2019 2:00pm at Moons Grove Baptist Church with Rev's Rick Standard and Dan Fuller officiating. The family will visit at the church on Tuesday from 12:00pm to servicetime. The interment will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include: Husband, Charles Herman Maddox of 64 years; daughter, Kathy Hardman; grandchildren, Tasha(Olen)Nicholson and Brad(Sandi)Moon; great grandchildren, Brady & Cheyenne Nicholson, Matti & Lainey Moon; siblings, Kenneth(Debbie), William(June), Ronnie(Dottie) Carithers, Sara Cook and Dorothy Thornton; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are: Danny Chandler, Bill Chandler, David McElroy, Steve Carithers, Doug McWhorter and Cody Andrews.

The family would like to especially thank the nurses at St. Marys 4th floor and the hospice house for the excellent care given.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019
