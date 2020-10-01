1/1
Louise Craddick Weems
1945 - 2020
Louise Craddick Weems, 75, of Hull, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2020.

Born in Athens, GA, Mrs. Weems was a daughter of the late Nathaniel Craddick Sr. and Katie Ree Craddick. She retired from Reliance Electric where she worked as an electrical engineer. She was also a ceramic artist, beautician, and entrepreneur. A longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Mrs. Louise was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and coworker.

Survivors include children, Cynthia Lynn Harris (Vincent) of Augusta and Joe Nathan Weems Jr. (Vernetta) of Stockbridge; sisters, Mary Jean James of Columbia, SC, Hattie McClurkin of Atlanta, Barbara Brown of Korea, Peggy Isaac of Jonesboro and Kim Dickson of Athens; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Nathan Weems Sr.; sisters, Alice Ann Craddick, Sarah Ann Baugh, Katie Ree Brewster, Doris Finch; and brothers, Miles Craddick and Nathaniel Craddick Jr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, at 11:00 a.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Janice Town officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life of Louise well lived.
As well as "God promise to wipe away the tears from all faces"
Carry family and friends through this difficult time of such great loss of Louise
Penny S
Neighbor
September 29, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
