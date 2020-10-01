Louise Craddick Weems, 75, of Hull, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2020.Born in Athens, GA, Mrs. Weems was a daughter of the late Nathaniel Craddick Sr. and Katie Ree Craddick. She retired from Reliance Electric where she worked as an electrical engineer. She was also a ceramic artist, beautician, and entrepreneur. A longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Mrs. Louise was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and coworker.Survivors include children, Cynthia Lynn Harris (Vincent) of Augusta and Joe Nathan Weems Jr. (Vernetta) of Stockbridge; sisters, Mary Jean James of Columbia, SC, Hattie McClurkin of Atlanta, Barbara Brown of Korea, Peggy Isaac of Jonesboro and Kim Dickson of Athens; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Nathan Weems Sr.; sisters, Alice Ann Craddick, Sarah Ann Baugh, Katie Ree Brewster, Doris Finch; and brothers, Miles Craddick and Nathaniel Craddick Jr.A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, at 11:00 a.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Janice Town officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.