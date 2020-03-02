Home

Louise Horasz Roig


1932 - 2020
Louise Horasz Roig Obituary
1932 - 2020 Louise H. Roig, 87, died February 29, 2020.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Mrs. Roig lived in Athens since 1969. She was a daughter of the late Louis and Julia Brezina Horasz and was also preceded in death by her husband, Claudio Keld Roig and daughter, Diane Seawright.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include two sons, Bruce Roig of Chittenango, NY and Douglas (Lauren) Roig of Athens; sister, Dorothy Algie of Athens; grandchildren, Jennifer Culhane, Traci (Phil) Redden, Jacob Seawright, Olivia Roig, Alex Roig and Nicholas Roig; great grandchildren, Tara Jones and Chase Redden.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
