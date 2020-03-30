Home

Smith Memory Chapel
755 Atlanta Hwy., SE
Winder, GA 30680
(770) 867-4553
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Barrow Memorial Gardens
1928 - 2020
Louise McDonald Obituary
1928 - 2020 Louise McDonald, age 92 of Winder, passed away, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was a longtime member of New Pentecost United Methodist Church. She retired as an LPN and worked many years for Dr. McDonald in Athens and also was an operating room nurse for many years. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, James Clarence and Willie Bell Bradberry Healan; her husband, John Allen McDonald and a sister, Ginny Healan Green. She is survived by three nieces, Nancy Green of Lilburn, Patricia Ann Ochs of Villa Rica and Debra Lynn Jarvis of Kings Mountain, NC. A graveside service will be held at 2PM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to New Pentecost United Methodist Church.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
