Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Lofton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Parks Lofton


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Parks Lofton Obituary
Louise Parks Lofton, age 90, of Athens, GA passed March 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday March 15, 2019 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Thursday, 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: six grandhchildren, Gayshena Parks, Demetrius (Terica) Coleman, Jonathan Brumby, Lanethia Collins, Kenneth Collins and Jaquitta (Patrick) Allen; extended family, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph C. Frierson and their sons, Jack Frierson, John Frierson and Joe Frierson; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now