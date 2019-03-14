|
|
Louise Parks Lofton, age 90, of Athens, GA passed March 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday March 15, 2019 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Thursday, 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: six grandhchildren, Gayshena Parks, Demetrius (Terica) Coleman, Jonathan Brumby, Lanethia Collins, Kenneth Collins and Jaquitta (Patrick) Allen; extended family, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph C. Frierson and their sons, Jack Frierson, John Frierson and Joe Frierson; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
