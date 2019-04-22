|
|
Lounell Nealy Whitehead Bell, 94, of Athens, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Mrs. Bell was a daughter of the late Simeon Shaw Whitehead and Maude Thurmond Whitehead. She retired after many years as a seamstress for Fritz Mar.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, William "Buddy" Bell; and her son, Fred Bell.
Survivors include daughter-in-law, Kay Bell of Athens; granddaughter, Crisy Holder (Bradley) of Hoschton; great-granddaughters, Allie Holder and Emmalee Holder; a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 4 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Kahler and Pastor Nick Vipperman officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019