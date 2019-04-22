Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lounell Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lounell Nealy Whitehead Bell


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lounell Nealy Whitehead Bell Obituary
Lounell Nealy Whitehead Bell, 94, of Athens, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Mrs. Bell was a daughter of the late Simeon Shaw Whitehead and Maude Thurmond Whitehead. She retired after many years as a seamstress for Fritz Mar.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, William "Buddy" Bell; and her son, Fred Bell.

Survivors include daughter-in-law, Kay Bell of Athens; granddaughter, Crisy Holder (Bradley) of Hoschton; great-granddaughters, Allie Holder and Emmalee Holder; a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 4 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Kahler and Pastor Nick Vipperman officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now