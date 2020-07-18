LEXINGTON, SC - Lovick "Sunny" Pierce Suddath III, 85, passed away on July 14, 2020 in Lexington SC, having recently relocating there from Amelia Island, Florida. Born on April 28, 1935 in Athens, Georgia to the late Lovick Pierce Suddath Jr. and Juanita Hearn Suddath, he was the first of four siblings. Lovick graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, SC with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1957 and completed his Masters of Science in Civil Engineering at the University of Illinois in 1968 and completed the Harvard Executive Education Program in the early 1970s. Lovick married Nina Ruth Black on September 1, 1960 and Lovick's career in Civil Engineering and Resort Development took them to many beautiful places up and down the eastern coast of the U.S. and in the Caribbean, all while raising four children, John, Pierce, Guy and Susannah.Lovick enjoyed his profession of dreaming and designing beautiful developments as well as serving in his church, traveling the world, sharing a cocktail with friends, and spending time with his family. He was an avid supporter of Athens Y Camp, The Citadel, the Urban Land Institute, and the Amelia Island Plantation Chapel. Lovick was born a Georgia Bulldog and became a Citadel Bulldog. A true double Bulldog.Lovick was predeceased by Nina Suddath, his wife of 59 years, his parents, a twin brother, who died in infancy, sister, Abbie Suddath Davis, and sons, Pierce Suddath and Guy Suddath.Lovick is survived by son, John and wife, Kendra; daughter, Susannah Sisson and husband, Dan; daughter-in-law, Mimi Suddath; brother, George Suddath and wife, Jewel Deane and grandchildren, John Pierce Suddath, Jackson Sisson, Zachary Sisson, Mary Grace Suddath Kaylor, Georgia Suddath; great granddaughters, Mariana Kaylor and Daphne Kaylor and many precious nieces and nephews.In respect for the health of all during the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held in Athens, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Athens Y Camp - Pierce Suddath Scholarship Fund, 1000 Y Camp Road, Lakemont, GA 30552 or the Amelia Island Plantation Chapel, 36 Bowman Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.