Mrs. Lucile M. Dowdy, age 98 of Athens entered into rest on December 1, 2020.



She was a faithful member of the Hill Chapel Baptist Church of Athens until her health failed.



Visitation begins on Friday, December 4th from 1:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home.



Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 12:00-Noon from Batts & Bridges Chapel. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery.



Survivors include her daughter: Jerry (Alvin) Reid, Son: Emanuel (Barbara) Dowdy; 2 Daughters in Law: Susie Pearl Dowdy and Betty Wise Dowdy and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren other relatives and friends.



