Lucile M. Dowdy
Mrs. Lucile M. Dowdy, age 98 of Athens entered into rest on December 1, 2020.

She was a faithful member of the Hill Chapel Baptist Church of Athens until her health failed.

Visitation begins on Friday, December 4th from 1:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 12:00-Noon from Batts & Bridges Chapel. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter: Jerry (Alvin) Reid, Son: Emanuel (Barbara) Dowdy; 2 Daughters in Law: Susie Pearl Dowdy and Betty Wise Dowdy and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren other relatives and friends.

Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, LLC

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
