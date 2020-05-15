|
|
Lucille S. Jennings, 79, wife of Cecil R. Jennings, Sr., died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Born in Eastman, GA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Sanders and Vida Pearl Butler Sanders. Lucille retired from the University of Georgia as a bookkeeper and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons; Cecil (Katherine) Jennings, Jr. and Pat (Karen) Jennings; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Athens Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to City of Hope Athens, P.O. Box 48508, Athens, GA 30604.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 15, 2020