Lucille Witcher


1920 - 2020
Lucille Witcher Obituary
1920 - 2020 Lucille Witcher, age 99, of Athens, GA passed April 4, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Huff Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Nicholson, GA.

Survivors include: sons, James (Rosa) Witcher, Ronnie (Clara) Witcher, Elmer (Alice) Witcher and Billy (Jody) Witcher; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook or stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
