1944 - 2019 Lucy C.S. Chou, of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 74. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chu T. Ku and Wen Y. Hsu, of Taipei, Taiwan. She earned a bachelor's degree in English before moving to the United States, and settling down in Athens to become a devoted homemaker of more than forty years. She is survived by her husband, T. T. Chou of Athens, GA, and her son, Chris Chou, of Fairfax, VA, as well as many siblings and other relatives in the United States, Taiwan, and Australia. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Lord and Stephens East. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, at https://www.lbda.org/donate
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 31, 2019