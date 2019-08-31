Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Lucy Chueh-Seng Chou


1944 - 2019
Lucy Chueh-Seng Chou Obituary
1944 - 2019 Lucy C.S. Chou, of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 74. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chu T. Ku and Wen Y. Hsu, of Taipei, Taiwan. She earned a bachelor's degree in English before moving to the United States, and settling down in Athens to become a devoted homemaker of more than forty years. She is survived by her husband, T. T. Chou of Athens, GA, and her son, Chris Chou, of Fairfax, VA, as well as many siblings and other relatives in the United States, Taiwan, and Australia. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Lord and Stephens East. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, at https://www.lbda.org/donate

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
