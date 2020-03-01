|
|
1931 - 2020 Ludwig Uhlig died in his home in Athens on 25th February 2020.
He was born 2nd June 1931 in Dresden, Germany, the only child of Otto and Marianne Uhlig. He lived in Dresden until the late 1940s and experienced the destruction of that city being bombed by Allied Forces during World War II, fortunately without any personal injury or loss.
After his parents divorced, he attended boarding school and became a student of German Language and Literature at the University of Tuebingen. After graduating with a PhD, he became the editor of the journal "Germanistik." His work at the journal brought him in contact with scholars from around the world, including professors of German in America. He was offered and accepted a position at the University of Connecticut and immigrated in 1966 together with his wife, whom he had met while a student.
After teaching and living in Connecticut for seventeen years, he became the head of the German Department at the University of Georgia in Athens in 1983. He retired from this position in 1995 and continued to live Athens.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ursula Becker Uhlig, and half-sister Regula Rothschuh and half-brother, Fritz Uhlig and wife Margaret; and sister-in-law Brigitte Becker Briegleb.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, 4th March 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
