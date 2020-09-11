Ms. Luewene R. Byrd age 70, of Athens GA passed on September, 4 2020A viewing for Mrs. Byrd will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. At the funeral home.Graveside service will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 3:00 p.m. from the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer GA.Survivors include her children: William (Candice) Robinson, twin daughters; Lakesha and Tenesha Byrd; two sisters:Margie Robinson Mattox and Berthene Robinson; one brother: Robert Robinson, eight grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel LLC, of Athens is in charge of arrangements .