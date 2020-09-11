1/1
Luewene Robinson Byrd
1950 - 2020
Ms. Luewene R. Byrd age 70, of Athens GA passed on September, 4 2020

A viewing for Mrs. Byrd will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. At the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 3:00 p.m. from the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer GA.

Survivors include her children: William (Candice) Robinson, twin daughters; Lakesha and Tenesha Byrd; two sisters:

Margie Robinson Mattox and Berthene Robinson; one brother: Robert Robinson, eight grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel LLC, of Athens is in charge of arrangements .



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
SEP
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Family.

Class of 1969.
Sarah Brooks Mattox
Classmate
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.

Luewene was my friend and classmate a very sweet and nice person, I'll always remember her and the talks we shared.

May you rest in peace.
Sarah Brooks Mattox
Classmate
