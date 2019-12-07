|
|
1937 - 2019 Ms. Lula Thomas Whitfield, 82, of Durham, NC, transcended from this earthly world to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was the fifth child born to Mrs. Addie and Rubin Thomas II on May 5,1937.
She graduated from Union Baptist Institute in 1955. She left Georgia and later became the secretary for a high school in Kankee, IL. After many years as a secretary she worked for the state of Illinois in a mental institution (Supere) for years. While there she became a real estate salesperson. After retiring she moved to California. Once she moved to California, she worked with Home Instead. She moved back to Georgia and later to Durham, NC.
She was of the Baptist faith. She leaves to cherish her memories four sisters, Susie Hudson, Lithonia,GA, Addie (Joe) Norman, Oklahoma City,OK, Lelia Thomas, Durham,NC, and Ruby (Joel) Goolsby, Winder,GA, nieces , nephews , one aunt, cousins and other family and friends. Funeral services for Ms. Whitfield will be 12:00 P.M., Monday, December 9, 2019 at Batts & Bridges Funeral Chapel. Public Viewing, Sunday, from 2:00 P.M. -4:00 P.M., at Batts & BridgesArrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 7, 2019